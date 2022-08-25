2017 Honda Pilot

$33,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8995093

8995093 Stock #: D2696

D2696 VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB507212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2696

Mileage 131,073 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.