2017 Hyundai Elantra

221,000 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL/Automatic/Gas Saver/Blind Spot Assist/Bckup Cam

12944810

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL/Automatic/Gas Saver/Blind Spot Assist/Bckup Cam

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU169724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GL, Automatic Transmission, 2.0L Gas Saver. Has 221,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2017 Hyundai Elantra