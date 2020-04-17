Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL ONLY 86K! **BACK-UP CAMERA** PREMIUM PKG

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL ONLY 86K! **BACK-UP CAMERA** PREMIUM PKG

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,220KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882326
  • Stock #: 1H7GR21
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU208037
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door


***ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Model just came in and has only 86,220 Kilometres! This clean mid-size Spacious sedan has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is NOT a former daily rental....The GL Model on this Reliable Hyundai Elantra includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, and LED Fog Lights!!!


CLEAN colour combination of Titanium Grey with Black cloth, this gas saver 2.0L 4 Cylinder Elantra comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, CD player, as well comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Hyundai Dealership Canada Wide until July 14 2021 or 100,000km. Also has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date....


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $155 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Model with all Premium upgrades and only 86K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

