Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

79,680 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

  1. 1629497485
  2. 1629497489
  3. 1629497486
  4. 1629497488
  5. 1629497501
  6. 1629497502
  7. 1629497486
  8. 1629497486
  9. 1629497488
  10. 1629497487
  11. 1629497508
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7524421
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF2HH149528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,680 KM

Vehicle Description


CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE


 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Auto Center

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,680 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 142,823 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 160,211 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic

Email Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Call Dealer

416-690-XXXX

(click to show)

416-690-3227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory