2017 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148972
  • Stock #: 108- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU111683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 108- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

