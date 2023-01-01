Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9696370
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU109817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GLS
SUNROOF | PUSH TO START | ALLOY RIMS | MUCH MORE!! 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

