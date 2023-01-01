2017 Hyundai Tucson

$18,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 9 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10039752

10039752 Stock #: 539861

539861 VIN: KM8J23A43HU539861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 539861

Mileage 106,939 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.