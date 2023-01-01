2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

$19,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 2 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10194318

10194318 Stock #: 423851

423851 VIN: KM8J33A45HU423851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 423851

Mileage 136,237 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.