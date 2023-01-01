Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

136,237 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10194318
  2. 10194318
  3. 10194318
  4. 10194318
  5. 10194318
  6. 10194318
  7. 10194318
  8. 10194318
  9. 10194318
  10. 10194318
  11. 10194318
  12. 10194318
  13. 10194318
  14. 10194318
  15. 10194318
  16. 10194318
  17. 10194318
  18. 10194318
  19. 10194318
  20. 10194318
  21. 10194318
  22. 10194318
  23. 10194318
  24. 10194318
  25. 10194318
Contact Seller

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10194318
  • Stock #: 423851
  • VIN: KM8J33A45HU423851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 423851
  • Mileage 136,237 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition, Equipped With Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Large Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, And Much More!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 136,237 KM
$19,895 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 104,750 KM
$37,895 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Base
 145,700 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory