Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

168,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12312695

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1742666164
  2. 1742666172
  3. 1742666181
  4. 1742666189
  5. 1742666197
  6. 1742666206
  7. 1742666215
  8. 1742666223
  9. 1742666233
  10. 1742666242
  11. 1742666249
  12. 1742666256
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA27HU444702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD 209,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED 168,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Infiniti EX35 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2008 Infiniti EX35 334,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson