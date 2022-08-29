Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

104,655 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
11Motors

905-587-0911

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

104,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9307156
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47HU468113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,655 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 
HEATED SEATS 
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BACKUP CAM 

FINANCING AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

