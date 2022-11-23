2017 Hyundai Tucson

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 1 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9446500

9446500 Stock #: d2726

d2726 VIN: KM8J3CA28HU270655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # d2726

Mileage 158,188 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD SMART KEY Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Touring Package Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

