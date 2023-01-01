Menu
2017 Infiniti QX60

63,550 KM

Details Features

$28,330

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

63,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W3787A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

