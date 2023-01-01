$28,330+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,330
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2017 Infiniti QX60
2017 Infiniti QX60
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
$28,330
+ taxes & licensing
63,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10036074
- Stock #: W3787A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # W3787A
- Mileage 63,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4