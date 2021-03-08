Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

158,157 KM

Details Description Features

HIGH ALTITUDE, 4WD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

Location

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

158,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6674645
  • Stock #: D2579
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5HD179697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2579
  • Mileage 158,157 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC | 4WD- LEATHER- BACK-UP CAMERA- SUNROOF- CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY |


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Pre-sale Inspected

