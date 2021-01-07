Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6HC744293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 ** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520$ retail value **

** ACCIDENTS FREE **
**2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE, FULLY LOADED, 4x4, 89,xxx km, Clean,  Driving excellent **.        

  ** AS PER NEW LAW REGULATIONS, WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**   

** NO CHARGE FOR FINANCING APPLICATION**

** HST and LICENCING are extra**  
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm,  Sundays open only by appointment**.  

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years  * *HST Licencing is extra*.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish.

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

