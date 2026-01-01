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<p>2017 Jeep Patriot <strong>High Altitude Edition 4WD</strong>– Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!</p><p>🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.</p><p>🚗 Only 83,257 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!</p><p>Key Features:</p><p>4-Wheel Drive</p><p>Leather Interior</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player</p><p>Fog Lights</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Park Sensors</p><p>💼 Why Buy from Us?</p><p>14 years in business</p><p>60% repeat customers or referrals</p><p>All vehicles tested & in mint condition</p><p>Free vehicle history report with every purchase</p><p>🌐 Website: <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 Facebook: <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>facebook.com/ontariocar</u></a></p><p>📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.</p>

2017 Jeep Patriot

83,257 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14220905

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB5HD190552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4WD– Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!

🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.

🚗 Only 83,257 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!

Key Features:

4-Wheel Drive

Leather Interior

Air Conditioning

Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player

Fog Lights

Cruise Control

Park Sensors

💼 Why Buy from Us?

14 years in business

60% repeat customers or referrals

All vehicles tested & in mint condition

Free vehicle history report with every purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2017 Jeep Patriot