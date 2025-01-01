$22,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
2017 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,000KM
VIN 1C4HJWCG8HL572620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 572620
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 160,021 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix 175,753 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 199,408 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Email California Classics
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2017 Jeep Wrangler