2017 Kia Forte

172,718 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

LX-EXTRA CLEAN-BK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521271
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A71HE074048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,718 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

