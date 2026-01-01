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<div class=sc-YlHvC fvttgs><section class=sc-fvNiPa leECcY><div class=sc-jSFhYz sc-fHCFEa sc-fnUNvQ Eecbb kpqBoK eWaWCO><p>2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE – Like New! Panoramic Roof |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!</p><p>🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8</p><p>🚗 Only 66,887 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!</p><p>Key Features:</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p>All-Wheel Drive</p><p>Leather Interior</p><p>Navigation System</p><p>Backup Camera</p><p>Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof</p><p>Power Liftgate</p><p>Alloy Wheels</p><p>Climate Control & Air Conditioning</p><p>Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player</p><p>Heated Exterior Mirrors</p><p>Fog Lights</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Keyless Entry & Security System</p><p>Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering</p><p>Privacy Glass & Rear Defroster</p><p>Park Sensors</p><p>Driver & Side Impact Airbags</p><p>💼 Why Buy from Us?</p><p>14 years in business</p><p>60% repeat customers or referrals</p><p>All vehicles tested & in mint condition</p><p>Free vehicle history report with every purchase</p><p>🌐 Website: <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 Facebook: <a class=rich-text-link href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar target=_blank rel=noopener>facebook.com/ontariocar</a></p><p>📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.</p></div></section></div><section class=sc-fvNiPa leECcY><div class=sc-kOSLPx jKvqtG><section class=sc-bXmKYp NUPud data-testid=details-view-grid-section-highlights><div class=sc-jSFhYz sc-dIvsxA sc-kfYpvV sc-cTsNlQ Eecbb fjdNvU cPYrA-D pgdcx><div class=sc-jSFhYz sc-dIvsxA sc-kfYpvV Eecbb fjdNvU cPYrA-D> </div></div></section></div></section>

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

66,887 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13986633.807184947?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28784

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALVP2BG2HH225615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,887 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE – Like New! Panoramic Roof |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!

🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8

🚗 Only 66,887 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!

Key Features:

Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive

Leather Interior

Navigation System

Backup Camera

Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof

Power Liftgate

Alloy Wheels

Climate Control & Air Conditioning

Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Fog Lights

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry & Security System

Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering

Privacy Glass & Rear Defroster

Park Sensors

Driver & Side Impact Airbags

💼 Why Buy from Us?

14 years in business

60% repeat customers or referrals

All vehicles tested & in mint condition

Free vehicle history report with every purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$19,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque