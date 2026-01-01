$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
SE
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
SE
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
Certified
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,887 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE – Like New! Panoramic Roof |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!
🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8
🚗 Only 66,887 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!
Key Features:
Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Liftgate
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control & Air Conditioning
Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry & Security System
Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering
Privacy Glass & Rear Defroster
Park Sensors
Driver & Side Impact Airbags
💼 Why Buy from Us?
14 years in business
60% repeat customers or referrals
All vehicles tested & in mint condition
Free vehicle history report with every purchase
🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar
📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-219-0000