Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus GX 460

95,426 KM

Details Description Features

$46,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus GX 460

2017 Lexus GX 460

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus GX 460

Luxury

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9812959
  2. 9812959
  3. 9812959
  4. 9812959
  5. 9812959
  6. 9812959
Contact Seller

$46,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9812959
  • Stock #: 171094
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX8H5171094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171094
  • Mileage 95,426 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Lexus GX 460 7 Passenger 4.6L 8cyl! Rare SUV! Drives Amazing! In Great Condition, Fully Loaded With Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated/Cooling Seats, Dual Climate Control, And Much Much More!Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2017 Lexus GX 460 Lu...
 95,426 KM
$46,895 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 152,732 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 123,859 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory