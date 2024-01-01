$25,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 300
AWD Loaded No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$25,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318503
- Mileage 119,109 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Lexus IS300 AWD – Sleek Black Exterior, Luxurious Brown Leather Interior – Immaculate Condition ✨
Step into a world of luxury and performance with this stunning 2017 Lexus IS300 AWD 🚗💨. Featuring a sleek black exterior 🖤 paired with a rich brown leather interior 🤎, this vehicle is the perfect blend of sophisticated style and cutting-edge technology 🔥. Exceptionally clean inside and out, it offers an unmatched driving experience 🌟.
Highlight Features:
- Heated & Cooled Leather Seats ❄️🔥 for ultimate comfort, whether it’s a cold winter morning or a hot summer day 🌞
- Heated Steering Wheel ✨ to keep your hands warm during those chilly drives 🧤
- Advanced Navigation System 🗺️ for stress-free journeys, guiding you to your destination with ease
- Backup Camera 📸 providing enhanced visibility and safety when reversing 🚙
- Push-Button Start 🔘 for a seamless, keyless entry and ignition experience
- Parking Sensors 🅿️ to make tight parking spots a breeze
- Premium Audio System 🎶 delivering an immersive sound experience, making every drive enjoyable
- Alloy Wheels ✨ for a touch of elegance and style 💎
This Lexus IS300 AWD is more than just a car—it’s a statement of luxury, performance, and advanced technology 💯. Whether you're looking for a daily commuter or a vehicle that turns heads wherever you go 😎, this meticulously maintained gem is sure to exceed your expectations 🚀.
Don’t miss out on the chance to own this exceptional vehicle—contact us today to schedule your test drive! 📞🚗
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
Email The Cars Factory
The Cars Factory
416-886-2323