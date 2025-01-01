$30,895+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
AWD
2017 Lexus RX 350
AWD
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,888KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA6HC111305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 111305
- Mileage 101,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free, the 2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD combines luxury, performance, and advanced comfort in a stylish SUV package. Powered by a strong 3.5L V6 engine paired with Lexus smooth all-wheel drive system, it delivers both power and confidence in all conditions. The premium interior features leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate for convenience. Technology highlights include navigation, a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its reputation for reliability, refined design, and impressive features, this RX 350 is a luxury SUV that stands out as a smart choice.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2017 Lexus RX 350