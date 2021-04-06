Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

46,695 KM

Details Description Features

$23,381

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,381

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS|AWD|1 OWNER|BLIND SPOT|REAR CAMERA|CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS|AWD|1 OWNER|BLIND SPOT|REAR CAMERA|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 6898143
  2. 6898143
  3. 6898143
  4. 6898143
  5. 6898143
  6. 6898143
  7. 6898143
  8. 6898143
  9. 6898143
  10. 6898143
  11. 6898143
Contact Seller

$23,381

+ taxes & licensing

46,695KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6898143
  • Stock #: 21505A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0126741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21505A
  • Mileage 46,695 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2017 MAZDA CX5 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE - ALL WHEEL DRIVES/ BACK UP CAMERA - SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT/ CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS/HEATED SIDE MIRRORS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC - BLUETOOTH/ PUSH START/ KEY LESS ENTRY - 7" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN/ REAR VIEW CAMERA - AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS|A...
 46,695 KM
$23,381 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 4,670 KM
$28,378 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass 4X...
 101,796 KM
$6,385 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory