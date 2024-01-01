$14,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport 6MT Nav/Camera/ Apple Car Play!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,818 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2017 Mazda Mazda3 Sport Hatchback – 6-Speed Manual | Immaculate White on Black Interior 🏁
Drive in style, comfort, and confidence with this stunning 2017 Mazda3 Sport Hatchback! With its sleek white exterior 🤍, bold black interior 🖤, and exhilarating 6-speed manual transmission 🔥, this car is designed for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. Carfax verified with NO accidents 🚫🚗, this is a well-maintained, clean, and ready-to-go car that promises an unforgettable driving experience.
Key Features:
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission 🏎️ – A thrilling drive for those who love to be fully in control.
- Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 🔥 – Stay cozy no matter the weather.
- Navigation System 🗺️ – Get to your destination with ease, every time.
- Backup Camera 📸 – Park and reverse with confidence and safety.
- Blind Spot Monitor 👀 – Drive with peace of mind knowing your blind spots are covered.
- Apple CarPlay 🍏📱 – Seamless integration with your iPhone for calls, music, and apps.
- Remote Start 🔑 – Start your car from a distance and enjoy a comfortable ride, even on cold mornings.
Why You'll Love This Car: This Mazda3 Sport Hatchback is not just a car—it's an experience. Whether you're zipping around town 🚙 or taking a long road trip 🛣️, its sporty handling and stylish design will make every journey a joy. Plus, with no accidents and a Carfax verified clean history 📑, you can buy with confidence.
Condition:
Absolutely pristine inside and out! 🌟 This Mazda3 has been meticulously cared for and is in exceptional condition, ready to hit the road.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a truly unique, fun-to-drive car with all the modern features you could need! 🔥
Contact now 📞 to schedule your test drive and see firsthand why this car is perfect for you. Hurry, it won’t last long! ⏳
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
