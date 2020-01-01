Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

181,633 KM

Details Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Aryaan Motors

647-997-5348

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

647-997-5348

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

181,633KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6290016
  • VIN: JM1BN1U70H1113573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Aryaan Motors

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 196,960 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler S...
 53,494 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra SR
 51,934 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

Call Dealer

647-997-XXXX

(click to show)

647-997-5348

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory