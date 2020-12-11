Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

65,548 KM

Aryaan Motors

647-997-5348

GX

Location

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

65,548KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324891
  • VIN: 3MZBN1K72HM144150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free one owner balance of mazda Warranty...12799+Hst+Licensing 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Aryaan Motors

