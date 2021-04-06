2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$14,785 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6880752

6880752 Stock #: 21519A

21519A VIN: 3MZBN1L77HM126578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 21519A

Mileage 72,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.