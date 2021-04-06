Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

72,853 KM

Details Description Features

$14,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,785

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS|HATCHBACK|BLIND SPOT MONITOR|CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS|HATCHBACK|BLIND SPOT MONITOR|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 6880752
  2. 6880752
  3. 6880752
  4. 6880752
  5. 6880752
Contact Seller

$14,785

+ taxes & licensing

72,853KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6880752
  • Stock #: 21519A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L77HM126578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21519A
  • Mileage 72,853 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2017 MAZDA 3 GS HATCKBACK NAVIGATION/GPS - 7" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WHIT REARVIEW CAMERA - SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT/ BLIND SPOT MONITORING - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT/ CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS/ HEATED STEERING/ HEATED MIRRORS - PUSH START/ KEYLESS ENTRY/ BLUETOOTH - ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE - AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2019 Honda Accord Se...
 74,996 KM
$26,985 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS|A...
 52,942 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 146,893 KM
$11,736 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory