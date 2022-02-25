$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8422751
- Stock #: 0008
- VIN: JM1BN1V7XH1128113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,700 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL TRANSMISSION! GS! SUNROOF! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!
PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
Vehicle Features
