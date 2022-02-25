Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

93,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8422751
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: JM1BN1V7XH1128113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,700 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TRANSMISSION! GS! SUNROOF! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!

PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

