$34,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors
647-686-7808
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC
Location
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
647-686-7808
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
29,928KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9004681
- Stock #: 6722
- VIN: 55SWF4KB9HU225611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,928 KM
Vehicle Description
***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
BLUE OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,
AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANO ROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 29,928 KM!
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5