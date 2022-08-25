Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

29,928 KM

Details Description

$34,998

$34,998 + tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

$34,998

$34,998 + taxes & licensing

29,928KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9004681
  Stock #: 6722
  VIN: 55SWF4KB9HU225611

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 29,928 KM

Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLUE OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANO ROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 29,928 KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

