2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

150,685 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145978
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1HU183547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Air Conditioned Seats
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

