2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

48,119 KM

$78,880

+ tax & licensing
$78,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

CABRIOLET C63S AMG | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | 360CAM | LOW KMS!

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

CABRIOLET C63S AMG | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | 360CAM | LOW KMS!

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$78,880

+ taxes & licensing

48,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7867272
  • Stock #: 3653
  • VIN: WDDWK8HBXHF462542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3653
  • Mileage 48,119 KM

Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, 


GREY OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NO ACCIDENTS, MINT CONDITION LANE KEEPING ASSISST, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM,  NAVIGATION SYSTEM,  360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  48,199 KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

