Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

111,158 KM

Details Description

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10419624
  2. 10419624
  3. 10419624
  4. 10419624
  5. 10419624
  6. 10419624
  7. 10419624
  8. 10419624
  9. 10419624
  10. 10419624
  11. 10419624
  12. 10419624
  13. 10419624
  14. 10419624
  15. 10419624
  16. 10419624
  17. 10419624
  18. 10419624
  19. 10419624
  20. 10419624
  21. 10419624
  22. 10419624
  23. 10419624
  24. 10419624
  25. 10419624
  26. 10419624
  27. 10419624
Contact Seller

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,158KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10419624
  • Stock #: 003940
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB3HV003940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003940
  • Mileage 111,158 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! In Great Condition! Fully Loaded With Large Sunroof, AMG Wheels, Navigation, Rear View Camera, And Much More
BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, COLLIS.WARN. SYS. W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. FCW STOP, TOUCHPAD WITH ROTARY PUSHBUTTON, AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS 19" ALL-ROUND, AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,675 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 137,869 KM
$23,895 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 121,669 KM
$30,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory