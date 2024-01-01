$24,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
Location
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
877-777-6217
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,039KM
VIN WDC0G4KB2HV011463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 011463
- Mileage 84,039 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class