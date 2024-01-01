Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

84,039 KM

Details

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Used
84,039KM
VIN WDC0G4KB2HV011463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 011463
  • Mileage 84,039 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

