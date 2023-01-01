Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

91,200 KM

Details Description

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

91,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711622
  • Stock #: 134676
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB6HF134676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 91,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Fully Loaded! Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Auto Steer Package, Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Radar Cruise, And Much More!



Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Thumbs up Ic

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

