2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC an accident-free luxury SUV with a striking red exterior, black interior, and an impressive list of premium packages. Equipped with the AMG Line Exterior and AMG Sports Package, it features aggressive styling, an AMG front spoiler and side skirts, the Exterior Chrome Package, and the sleek Night Package for enhanced visual appeal. The Panoramic Sliding Glass Sunroof adds an open-air feel, while the Compartment Package offers added interior convenience. Additional features include heated seats, navigation, blind spot assist, keyless entry/start, power liftgate, and a backup camera. Powered by a turbocharged engine with 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, this GLC combines sporty performance with everyday practicality in a head-turning package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

131,181 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

12649461

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,181KM
VIN WDC0G4KB1HV012751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012751
  • Mileage 131,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class