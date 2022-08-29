Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

107,729 KM

$35,999

4MATIC 4DR GLE 400

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

107,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9302617
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB7HA940722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,729 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 
LOW KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

