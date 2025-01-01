Menu
<p data-start=178 data-end=909><span><b>Accident-free and very well-maintained 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman S a fun, sporty, and stylish compact that blends iconic MINI design with practicality and premium features. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and ALL4 all-wheel drive, it delivers agile handling and energetic performance. The Clubman S comes equipped with leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. With service records confirming meticulous care and MINIs reputation for quality, this Clubman S offers both excitement and dependability in a refined, driver-focused package.</b></span></p><p data-start=911 data-end=1035><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=945 data-end=948><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=992 data-end=995><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></p><hr data-start=1038 data-end=1041><h3 data-start=1043 data-end=1062><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1043 data-end=1062><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><p data-start=1064 data-end=1424><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></p><hr data-start=1427 data-end=1430><h3 data-start=1432 data-end=1447><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1432 data-end=1447><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><p data-start=1449 data-end=1790><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></p><hr data-start=1793 data-end=1796><h3 data-start=1798 data-end=1812><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1798 data-end=1812><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><p data-start=1814 data-end=1994><span>This MINI Cooper Clubman S qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></p><hr data-start=1997 data-end=2000><h3 data-start=2002 data-end=2013><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=2002 data-end=2013><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><p><span> </span></p><p data-start=2015 data-end=2289><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></p>

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

135,213 KM

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

COOPER ALL4

13162774

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

COOPER ALL4

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,213KM
VIN WMWLU5C58H2E82898

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E82898
  • Mileage 135,213 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman