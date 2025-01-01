$14,895+ taxes & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
COOPER ALL4
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # E82898
- Mileage 135,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and very well-maintained 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman S a fun, sporty, and stylish compact that blends iconic MINI design with practicality and premium features. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and ALL4 all-wheel drive, it delivers agile handling and energetic performance. The Clubman S comes equipped with leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. With service records confirming meticulous care and MINIs reputation for quality, this Clubman S offers both excitement and dependability in a refined, driver-focused package.
Vehicle Features
