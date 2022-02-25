2017 Nissan Altima

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 4 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1N4AL3AP2HN314326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,491 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded Accident Free WOOD STEERING WHEEL Wheel Locks Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Executive Package Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

