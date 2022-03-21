2017 Nissan Maxima

$20,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 4 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8704688

8704688 Stock #: D2682

D2682 VIN: 1N4AA6AP8HC388210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,464 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Automatic lights Luxury Package SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Wheel Locks Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

