$20,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-916-1514
2017 Nissan Maxima
SL PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVI, B-CAM
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8704688
- Stock #: D2682
- VIN: 1N4AA6AP8HC388210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,464 KM
Vehicle Description
SL | AUTOMATIC | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
SPECIAL ADVERTISED FINANCE PRICE WHILE FINANCING THROUGH KINGS AUTO ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE HIGHER
Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.
We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere. We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
All our vehicles come certified. All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca. Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person. Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!!
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King's Auto Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.