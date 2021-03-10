Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

55,650 KM

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6718847
  • Stock #: 870
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3HK720016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,650 KM

Vehicle Description

NV 200 Cargo Van, Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Back-up Sensors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Clock, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST& Licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to see the vehicle at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough ON, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

416-477-6086
