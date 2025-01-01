$12,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM0HC681332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motor World
2017 Ford Edge SEL 115,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla Base 257,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 117,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Email Motor World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-287-XXXX(click to show)
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2017 Nissan Pathfinder