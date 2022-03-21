2017 Nissan Rogue

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 7 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

D2689 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC754704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,776 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Step Bumper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights Luxury Package SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Wheel Locks Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Sensors Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Birds Eye View Camera Self Parking / Park Assist High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.