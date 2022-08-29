Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

77,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

647-351-2277

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV 2WD

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV 2WD

Location

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

647-351-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9231133
  • Stock #: 12032
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC885583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12032
  • Mileage 77,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

