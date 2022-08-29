$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
647-351-2277
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV 2WD
Location
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3
647-351-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9231133
- Stock #: 12032
- VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC885583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12032
- Mileage 77,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3