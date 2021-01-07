Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Versa

207,994 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Versa

Note

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 6533256
  2. 6533256
  3. 6533256
  4. 6533256
  5. 6533256
  6. 6533256
  7. 6533256
  8. 6533256
  9. 6533256
  10. 6533256
  11. 6533256
  12. 6533256
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

207,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6533256
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL354952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,994 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca


* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 245,794 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 4d...
 193,507 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Terrain FWD...
 123,890 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory