Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span>2017 RAM 1500 SLT Diesel 4-Door in excellent condition and accident-free. This powerful yet fuel-efficient truck is equipped with a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine, offering strong towing capability and smooth performance. The spacious 4-door crew cab provides comfort and convenience, while the SLT trim adds chrome accents and a premium interior feel. It comes with a towing package, bedliner, and a clean title, making it the perfect choice for work, play, or everyday driving. Well-maintained and ready to gocontact us today to schedule a test drive! </span><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>*Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $699*</span></font></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2017 RAM 1500

151,401 KM

Details Description Features

$18,387

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12457651

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12457651
  2. 12457651
  3. 12457651
  4. 12457651
  5. 12457651
  6. 12457651
  7. 12457651
  8. 12457651
  9. 12457651
  10. 12457651
  11. 12457651
  12. 12457651
  13. 12457651
  14. 12457651
  15. 12457651
  16. 12457651
  17. 12457651
  18. 12457651
  19. 12457651
  20. 12457651
  21. 12457651
  22. 12457651
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$18,387

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,401KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM4HS525641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 525641
  • Mileage 151,401 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 SLT Diesel 4-Door in excellent condition and accident-free. This powerful yet fuel-efficient truck is equipped with a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine, offering strong towing capability and smooth performance. The spacious 4-door crew cab provides comfort and convenience, while the SLT trim adds chrome accents and a premium interior feel. It comes with a towing package, bedliner, and a clean title, making it the perfect choice for work, play, or everyday driving. Well-maintained and ready to gocontact us today to schedule a test drive! *Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED 118,642 KM $15,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 92,267 KM $37,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD 102,811 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,387

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2017 RAM 1500