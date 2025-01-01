Menu
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 RAM 1500

0 KM

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

12923828

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Used
VIN 1C6RR7GM9HS500101

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630

