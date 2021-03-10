Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6801902
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GMXHS525721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ECO DIESEL! QUAD CAB! 4X4! LOW KM!ONLY 101000 KM! VERY GOOD BODY! 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! POWER SEAT! RUNNING BOARD! TOW HITCH!  BLUE TOOTHE! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCA ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH

DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 31,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,500 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 122,000 KM
$4,488 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory