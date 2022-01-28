Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

165,982 KM

Details Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

2017 Subaru Forester

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

165,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165686
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC7HH457297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,982 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-XXXX

416-686-6963

