+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I
Location
Rockcliff Auto Toronto
3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3
416-686-6963
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
165,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8165686
- VIN: JF2SJEBC7HH457297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,982 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rockcliff Auto Toronto
3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3