2017 TOYOTA CAMRY LE NO ACCIDENT AMAZING COLOR COMBINATION BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR VERY CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - BACKUP CAMERA - USB - BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MORE...

Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada.

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and initiate the journey to rebuild your credit today. Please be aware that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY: Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE: At Motor Valley, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.

VISITING US: Please call or text before your visit, as some of our vehicles may be parked off-site. Were committed to providing a seamless experience, and we look forward to assisting you in finding your ideal pre-owned vehicle.

Discover the Motor Valley difference—where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

2017 Toyota Camry

95,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto

2017 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF1FK0HU356017

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 318439
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

2017 TOYOTA CAMRY LE NO ACCIDENT AMAZING COLOR COMBINATION BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR VERY CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - BACKUP CAMERA - USB - BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MORE...


Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada.


 


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.



 


FINANCING: Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and initiate the journey to rebuild your credit today. Please be aware that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.


 


WARRANTY: Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.


 


PRICE: At Motor Valley, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.


 


VISITING US: Please call or text before your visit, as some of our vehicles may be parked off-site. We're committed to providing a seamless experience, and we look forward to assisting you in finding your ideal pre-owned vehicle.


 


Discover the Motor Valley difference—where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-XXXX

416-886-2323

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2017 Toyota Camry