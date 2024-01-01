Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2017 Toyota Camry

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE/ REAR CAM / NAVI / KEYLESS /NEW TIRES/ ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE/ REAR CAM / NAVI / KEYLESS /NEW TIRES/ ALLOYS

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1730315235
  2. 1730315234
  3. 1730315235
  4. 1730315235
  5. 1730315234
  6. 1730315233
  7. 1730315232
  8. 1730315234
  9. 1730315216
  10. 1730315218
  11. 1730315234
  12. 1730315213
  13. 1730315214
  14. 1730315205
  15. 1730315213
  16. 1730315232
  17. 1730315230
  18. 1730315217
  19. 1730315237
  20. 1730315227
  21. 1730315208
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK4HU414372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2014 Acura TL TECH PKG/ AWD / LEATHER /ROOF / PUSH START / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Acura TL TECH PKG/ AWD / LEATHER /ROOF / PUSH START / MINT 214,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series SPORT/ X-DRIVE / RED INTERIOR / NAVI / SUNROOF /AC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series SPORT/ X-DRIVE / RED INTERIOR / NAVI / SUNROOF /AC 175,000 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI /6PD/ ONE OWNER / DEALER MAINTAINED / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI /6PD/ ONE OWNER / DEALER MAINTAINED / MINT 167,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry