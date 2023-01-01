$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2017 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9684694
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK6HU670786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,617 KM
Vehicle Description
XSE TRIM
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
NAVIGATION
BACK-UP CAMERA
AND MORE!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS APPROVED!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4