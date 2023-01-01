Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

121,617 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684694
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6HU670786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,617 KM

Vehicle Description

XSE TRIM

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

NAVIGATION

BACK-UP CAMERA

AND MORE!!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

